Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said that “voters” should decide if former President Donald Trump will return to the White House in 2024, not “the court system,” amid news of the former president’s indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Hutchinson is a frequent Trump critic who said the Republican party needs “alternatives” to Trump and claimed Evangelical voters want to move on from Trump.

However, Hutchinson acknowledged that Trump’s indictment on Thursday marked a “dark day for America.”

See my statement on the indictment of former President Trump below👇🏼: pic.twitter.com/sVOwUxrZwL — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 30, 2023

“It is a dark day for America when a former President is indicted on criminal charges. While the grand jury found credible facts to support the charges, it is important that the presumption of innocence follows Mr. Trump,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “We need to wait on the facts and for our American system of justice to work like it does for thousands of Americans every day.”

Hutchinson also criticized Bragg’s office for proceeding with the investigation and indictment while Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is underway.

“Finally, it is essential that the decision on America’s next President be made at the ballot box and not in the court system. Donald Trump should not be the next President, but that should be decided by the voters,” Hutchinson concluded.

Trump said earlier in the month that he would “absolutely not” drop out of the 2024 presidential election if the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicted him.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.