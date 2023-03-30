California May End Travel Ban to Conservative States, Buy Pro-LGBTQIA2S Ads Instead

The State of California may soon end its travel ban to states with laws that Democrats consider discriminatory against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) pepole, and may fund pro-LGBTQ ads instead.

As Breitbart News has noted, California bans official travel to states that represent one-third of the U.S. population, over laws barring transgender bathrooms and the like (Gov. Gavin Newsom has violated the ban.)

The Associated Press reported Thursday:

California now bans state-funded travel to nearly half of the country following a surge of anti-LGBTQ legislation in mostly Republican-led states. … Wednesday, state Senate leader Toni Atkins announced legislation that would end the ban and replace it with an advertising campaign in those states that promotes acceptance and inclusion for the LGBTQ community. The bill would set up a fund to pay for the campaign, which would accept private donations and state funding — if any is available. “I think polarization is not working,” said Atkins, who is a lesbian. “We need to adjust our strategy. We know what we need to do, but we need to be able to be there to do it.”

Recently, the city of San Francisco also began to reconsider its travel ban on conservative states, noting that it was not having a persuasive effect on those states, but that it was raising the city’s contracting costs instead.

