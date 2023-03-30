Female Students Sue Their Sorority After It Allows Males to Join

Seven female students at the University of Wyoming are suing their sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, after it decided to admit males who identify as women at the school.

One male student who identifies as transgender has been accused of “watching” female students undress, as well as sporting an erection visible through his leggings, according to a report by Cowboy State Daily.

“An adult human male does not become a woman just because he tells others that he has a female ‘gender identity’ and behaves in what he believes to be a stereotypically female manner,” the legal complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming reads.

The suit was reportedly filed against the Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity base in Ohio, the organization’s council president Mary Pat Rooney, Kappa Kappa Gamma Building Co. in Wyoming, and “Terry Smith,” which is a pseudonym for Artemis Langford, the 21-year-old male student in question.

“The Fraternity Council has betrayed the central purpose and mission of Kappa Kappa Gamma by conflating the experience of being a woman with the experience of men engaging in behavior generally associated with women,” the suit continues.

The complaint goes on to alleged that Langford — who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 260 pounds — is “sexually interested in women,” has a profile on Tinder “through which he seeks to meet women,” and has “not undergone treatments to create a more feminine appearance.”

Additionally, the male student “has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings,” the lawsuit says. “Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap.”

Moreover, Langford “repeatedly questioned the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control,” the complaint claims.

Another incident involved Langford allegedly being asked to leave a sorority slumber party, to which he did not comply, adding that he would leave “after you fall asleep.”

Meanwhile, the male student is reportedly slated to move into the sorority house next year.

The complaint also claims that the typically anonymous voting process the sorority uses when admitting new members was scrapped when it came to voting on Langford’s admission.

Instead, sorority members were required to sign into an online poll, and were told that they needed to give a specific reason for why they were voting “no” on Langford.

If the sorority members had not met the male student, then a “no” vote was “evidence that the member was a bigot,” the suit read, adding that bigotry is grounds for expulsion.

