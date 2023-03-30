Idaho Bill to Make It a Crime for an Adult to Aid Minor in Abortion

A bill in Idaho seeks to ban “abortion trafficking” by making it a crime for an adult to aid a minor in obtaining an abortion.

Idaho House Bill 242 would also make it a crime to obtain abortion pills across state lines “with the intent to conceal their purpose from the minor’s parents or legal guardian,” according to The Hill.

The bill states that adults convicted of “recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant minor” across state lines without parental consent could face up to five years in prison. Idaho enacted the bill due to the fact it borders several hard pro-choice states: Oregon, Washington, Montana, and California. Per The Hill:

Oregon’s Department of Justice launched a legal helpline for abortion access earlier this year, which the state’s Attorney General noted as important “because we share a border with Idaho, which has a near-total abortion ban.” The proposal passed the Idaho House and is now before the state Senate. If it passes the GOP-majority chamber, it would head to Republican Gov. Brad Little’s desk for signature. The bill would add to Idaho’s abortion laws, already some of the most restrictive in the country.

Pro-choice activists strongly condemned the bill

“Imagine receiving a prison sentence for helping a young family member in need travel out of state to get an abortion. Anti-abortion politicians in ID are about to make this a reality,” Planned Parenthood Action said on Twitter Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Idaho Supreme Court upheld several abortion restrictions in the state and pushed a total abortion ban.

As Breitbart News reported, the Idaho governor signed a bill this week barring boys from entering girls’ restrooms.

“The bill will ban students in Idaho from using restrooms that do not correspond with their sex,” said the report. “Senate Bill 1100 takes effect on July 1st and will require public schools to provide sex-specific bathrooms, locker rooms, dressing areas, showers, and overnight accommodations.”