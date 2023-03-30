Ninety percent of voters are worried about President Joe Biden’s soaring inflation, the top concern among those sampled in a Wednesday Fox News poll.

On average, Biden’s 40-year-high inflation cost American households an extra $5,200 in 2022 or $433 per month, according to Bloomberg.

Much of inflation was fueled by a manufactured energy crisis. Biden’s war on American energy includes driving up private and public financing costs of oil drilling, halting drilling on public lands, and canceling the Keystone pipeline.

Biden’s war on American energy will cost the United States nearly $100 billion in output every year, a 2022 Strategic Petroleum Reserve study previously reported by Breitbart News.

According to the Fox News poll, 90 percent of sampled voters believe Biden’s soaring inflation is a concern, with 61 percent suggesting they are extremely concerned and 29 percent very concerned.

Only ten percent were not concerned, including eight percent not very concerned and four percent not concerned at all.

A recent CBS News poll found that Americans believe Biden’s inflation is the number one reason to say the economy is struggling, outweighing the recent banking crises and the stock market decline.

Inflation ranked as the largest worry among voters in the Fox News poll. Issues that ranked below Biden’s soaring inflation were soaring crime (87 percent), political division (83 percent), high tax rates (71 percent), and border security (69 percent).

The poll surveyed 1,007 registered voters from March 24-27 with a three-point margin of error.

