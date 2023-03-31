More than 30,000 foreign nationals have been released into the United States using a mobile app launched by President Joe Biden’s administration whereby users living in Mexico can schedule appointments at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The mobile app, known as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One, entices foreign nationals living in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with agents at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

Foreign nationals in Mexico can submit their application for an appointment through the CBP One app up to 14 days in advance and then show up at eight Ports of Entry in Arizona, Texas, and California for their appointment.

Since launching the app at the beginning of January, more than 30,000 foreign nationals have used the program to get released into the U.S. interior — more than 20,000 in February and about 10,000 in January.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has blasted the CBP One app as a “concierge service” for illegal aliens and said the program is akin to Ticketmaster.

It’s like a concierge service for illegal immigrants … rather than building a wall, Mr. Secretary, you’ve built a Ticketmaster for illegal immigrants. [Emphasis added]

Foreign nationals released into American communities via the CBP One app represent only a fraction of the Biden administration’s expansive Catch and Release network wherein non-governmental organizations (NGOs) work with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior every month — often paid for by American taxpayers.

Though DHS is not required to publish the monthly number, some 1.7 million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into American communities from February 2021 to January 2023.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.