Boston: Leftists Holding Rally to Celebrate Trump Indictment 

Leftists are scheduled to hold a rally in Boston on Friday to celebrate the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
A so-called “Not Above the Law” event is planned for the Massachusetts State House at Beacon Hill around noon, NBC Boston 10 reported.
Those celebrating the indictment will be waving signs that say “Not Above the Law” amongst other slogans.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Trump’s lawyer was contacted to “coordinate his surrender” and arraignment.
The indictment remains under seal. Media reports suggest Trump could be charged with more than 30 alleged violations.
The indictment has mostly been met by Democrat enthusiasm and applause.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) suggested Trump is guilty of charges and must prove his innocence.
“The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law,” she tweeted. “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.”
Under American law, those charged with crimes are innocent until proven guilty. Pelosi contradicted the presumption of innocence and a legal principle that places the burden of proof on the DA prosecuting Trump.
It is not the first time Democrats have tried to attack Trump. The former president has been the target of a witch hunt by the left, including the raid on Mar-a-Lago, impeachment one over a “perfect phone call,” impeachment two over the January 6 riot, and the “no collusion” Mueller Report.
“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump posted a lengthy statement Thursday.
“You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” Trump added.
