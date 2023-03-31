Boston: Leftists Holding Rally to Celebrate Trump Indictment 

Leftists are scheduled to hold a rally in Boston on Friday to celebrate the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

A so-called “Not Above the Law” event is planned for the Massachusetts State House at Beacon Hill around noon, NBC Boston 10 reported.

Those celebrating the indictment will be waving signs that say “Not Above the Law” amongst other slogans.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Trump’s lawyer was contacted to “coordinate his surrender” and arraignment.

The indictment remains under seal. Media reports suggest Trump could be charged with more than 30 alleged violations.