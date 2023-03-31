Republican House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) issued a stinging rebuke of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) suggestion that former President Donald Trump is guilty of Thursday’s charges and must prove his innocence.

Under American law, those charged with crimes are innocent until proven guilty. Pelosi tweeted on Thursday, “…everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence,” suggesting Trump is “guilty until proven innocent,” contradicting the presumption of innocence and a legal principle that places the legal burden of proof on the DA prosecuting Trump.

“Guilty until proven innocent is not how it works in America,” Stefanik said in a statement issued to Breitbart News on Friday.

“Her comments on the unprecedented and corrupt indictment of Former President Trump are deeply offensive, unAmerican, and completely counter to the American principles of equal justice under the law and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. These comments must be condemned by all,” she said.

Stefanik noted Pelosi’s comment was particularly egregious because the former House speaker is still considered a leader among Democrats. “Although radical Authoritarian Nancy Pelosi no longer holds her Speaker’s gavel, she is still considered a leader in the House Democrat Caucus,” Stefanik said.

Nancy Pelosi’s comments are UnAmerican. All Americans have the presumption of innocence, including Donald Trump. Democrats must condemn this outrageous rhetoric. https://t.co/qSz6BZ0BPS pic.twitter.com/JKZ3X4EXq4 — Elise War Room (@EliseWarRoom) March 31, 2023

It should be noted Pelosi’s tweet was flagged by Twitter with a note that reads: “Ms. Pelosi mistakenly says that Trump can prove his innocence at trial. Law in the US assumes the innocence of a defendant and the prosecution must prove guilt for a conviction.”

On Thursday evening, a New York grand jury indicted Trump on more than 30 charges, according to media reports. The indictment will likely be unsealed by the Manhattan district attorney’s office in the coming days.

“The unprecedented election interference from corrupt Socialist District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a political witch-hunt and a dark day for America,” Stefanik said in a statement. “The radical Far Left will stop at nothing to persecute Joe Biden’s chief political opponent ahead of the 2024 presidential election to suppress the will and voice of the American people.”

Stefanik, among other Republican lawmakers, believes the indictment will energize voters behind Trump.

“Knowing they cannot beat President Trump at the ballot box, the Radical Left will now follow the lead of Socialist dictators and reportedly arrest President Trump, the leading Republican candidate for President of the United States.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.