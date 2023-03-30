Four Times the Left Witch-Hunted Trump: ‘Never Been Anything Like It’

Former President Donald Trump has been the target of many political attacks in recent years.

The most recent political attack was Thursday’s reported New York grand jury indictment, which will likely be unsealed by the Manhattan district attorney’s office in the coming days.

Trump’s indictment is just one more attack in a long line of political offensives throughout the years. Below are the four times Trump has been the target of a witch hunt by the left:

1.) Raid on Mar-a-Lago

On August 8, Trump’s residence, Mar-A-Lago, was raided by FBI agents.

“Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Trump said he had tried to cooperate with law enforcement and stated the FBI raid of his home was “prosecutorial misconduct.”

It is “the weaponization of the Justice System who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024,” Trump said.

2.) Impeachment 2, January 6 Riot

On February 13, 2021, Trump was acquitted of charges that he incited an insurrection on January 6.

“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago,” Trump said after being acquitted.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!” he said.

3.) Impeachment 1, “Perfect Phone Call”

On February 5, 2020, Trump was acquitted of allegedly withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine. Trump maintained his phone call with the Ukrainian president was “perfect.”

“Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty,” former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

“The President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past, and looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people in 2020 and beyond,” she added.

Trump celebrated by tweeting a meme: “Trump 4eva,” it said:

4.) “No Collusion” Mueller Report

On April 19, 2019, Attorney General William Barr released a version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on the so-called Russia hoax. The Mueller report stated in a summary of its findings on collusion:

Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

“The case is closed! Thank you,” the president tweeted. “Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent.”

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

In a later statement from former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, the administration said, “The report was clear — there was no collusion, no conspiracy — and the Department of Justice confirmed there was no obstruction. Special Counsel Mueller also stated that Attorney General [William] Barr acted in good faith in his handling of the report. After two years, the Special Counsel is moving on with his life, and everyone else should do the same.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.