Stormy Daniels was gleeful after the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment on Friday, tweeting to her supporters that she did not want to spill her champagne.

She tweeted:

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond…also don’t want to spill my champagne #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment.

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond…also don't want to spill my champagne 😜 #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, is a central figure in the indictment.

Although the charges have yet to be made public, they involved an affair Trump allegedly had with Daniels in 2006. In October 2016, Trump’s then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 to deny she had an affair with Trump. Trump then reportedly reimbursed Cohen and documented the payment as legal expenses.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to argue that that Trump violated New York state law by falsifying business records when characterizing the payment as legal expenses. While that would be at most a misdemeanor, Bragg is expected to attempt to upgrade it to a felony by arguing the falsification was done to obscure a crime — not reporting the payment as a campaign expense. Legal experts on the both left and right have expressed doubt as to whether the case is on sound legal footing.

The Washington Post editorial board on Friday called the case “shaky.”

“Public perception and political strategy shouldn’t dissuade a district attorney from bringing a solid case, but neither should they persuade him to bring a shaky one,” the editorial board wrote on Friday.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.