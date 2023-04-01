Indiana Republican Jim Banks Endorses Donald Trump After Indictment

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) endorsed former President Donald Trump after a New York grand jury indicted the 45th president on Thursday.

Banks joined WIBC radio station’s Tony Katz and the Morning News on Friday, where he blasted the grand jury indictment of Trump as “a despicable example of political persecution” and affirmed his support for the 45th president as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination:

But it’s just another example of the lengths that the left will go to to weaponize government and their powers against their political enemies. But here’s the thing about Donald Trump that makes him different: The man does not back down. That’s why I support Donald Trump; he doesn’t back down and he’s not going to back down on this. He’s going to fight back and this is just the beginning, I think, of yet another chapter where Donald Trump is going to come back on top in the end.

Banks, who later tweeted an image of Trump’s email release regarding his endorsement, was also critical of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, stating he campaigned on the promise of “putting Donald Trump behind bars.”

No one knows how to fight back against the radical left better than President Trump. He never backs down. That’s why I’m proud to support him. https://t.co/etCtA4wQzS pic.twitter.com/QPxyvvDY31 — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) April 1, 2023

“Alvin Bragg previously declined or even recommended not to pursue these charges because he knew they were flimsy when he was the deputy district attorney,” Banks told Katz. “He campaigned for district attorney on doing this.”

It has been widely reported that the case surrounds alleged hush money payments Trump made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. CNN reported that he faces in excess of 30 business-fraud-related counts, though they remain under seal until Trump’s arraignment, which is expected next week.

In January, Banks announced his candidacy for Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-IN) soon-to-be-vacant seat as Braun embarks on a bid for Indiana’s governorship. Trump enthusiastically endorsed Banks in February, as Breitbart News reported:

I know Jim well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and WIN! Strong on the Border, Crime, our Military and our Vets, Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, Sanity in Government, and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!

Banks expressed his gratitude for Trump’s backing.

“I’m grateful to President Trump for his support and look forward to fighting for the America First agenda in the U.S. Senate,” he said.