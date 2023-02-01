Donald Trump Endorses Jim Banks for Senate

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) to replace the outgoing Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).

“Jim Banks is running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Indiana,” Trump said in a written statement. “I know Jim well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and WIN! Strong on the Border, Crime, our Military and our Vets, Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, Sanity in Government, and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

Banks said:

President Trump was the first president of my lifetime to confront the China threat and put working families in Indiana and across the country first. He strengthened our military and America’s standing on the world stage, secured the border, and grew our economy, but in just two years we’ve seen much of that progress wiped out by Joe Biden and the Democrats’ radical agenda. I’m grateful to President Trump for his support and look forward to fighting for the America First agenda in the U.S. Senate.

Banks represents the Hoosier state’s third congressional district but hopes to replace the outgoing Sen. Braun, who is running for governor in 2024.

The Republican Party has increasingly coalesced around Banks now that former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels (R), who has been described as a “RINO” announced he would not run for the Senate seat.

After Daniels’ announcement, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT) backed Banks.

“I have the utmost respect for the years of service Governor Daniels has given to Indiana and wish him well in the future. I’m looking forward to working with one of our top recruits this cycle, Jim Banks, to keep Indiana red in 2024,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT) said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), the freshman populist Republican, also reportedly endorsed Banks on Tuesday. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) vowed that Republicans in the House are “going to do everything that we can” to block the Biden administration from paying into any global climate reparations fund. https://t.co/NOhw0tVVZO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 24, 2022

The conservative Club for Growth PAC President also endorsed Banks bid, saying he is a “proven conservative” and a “champion” for liberty.

Stephen Miller, a former senior advisor to Trump, said, “Jim Banks is a true American patriot.”