Massachusetts Poll: Donald Trump Leads Ron DeSantis by 24 Points

Former President Donald Trump holds a 24-point advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in Massachusetts, according to a Boston Herald/Opinion Diagnostics poll.

The Boston Herald survey was conducted in the two days after a New York grand jury voted to indict Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump focuses on his alleged role in paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

The poll found that 45 percent of likely Republican presidential primary voters in Massachusetts would support Trump, compared to 21 percent supporting DeSantis.

The rest of the candidates, which included declared ones like Nikki Haley or hypothetical ones like former Vice President Mike Pence, failed to get double-digit support.

Massachusetts 2024: Trump Holds 24-Point Lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 45%

DeSantis — 21%

Haley — 9%

Pence — 3% 2-Way:

• Trump — 46%

• DeSantis — 32% ⦿ Boston Herald/Opinion Diagnostics

However, 19 percent of likely Republican voters in Massachusetts remain undecided.

Opinion Diagnostics president Brian Wynne told the Boston Herald, “the indictment has helped Trump with his standing in this poll.”

“Overall, Trump is in an extremely strong position,” Wynne added.

Of the 475 respondents, 75 percent believe the indictment was a “politically motivated attack by a Democratic district attorney.”

Trump will appear before the Manhattan Courthouse on Tuesday for his arraignment, where he is expected to enter a “not guilty” plea.

