Poll: Trump Holds 13-Point Lead over Crowded Field in New Hampshire

Former President Donald J. Trump leads a deep Republican primary field by double-digits in New Hampshire, according to a hypothetical poll.

The Saint Anselm College poll, first reported by WMUR Monday, shows that 42 percent of respondents who intend to vote in the GOP primary support Trump for the nomination. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sits 13 points behind Trump in second place at 29 percent, followed by Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) at 14 percent.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and anti-woke entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who declared their candidacies in February, register at four and three percent, respectively. Another two percent of respondents back former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and one percent support former Vice President Mike Pence.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) tie with one percent of backing, while two percent of participants prefer a different candidate.

The poll was conducted between March 28-30. As Trump was indicted on March 30, the majority of the survey was conducted before the news dropped Thursday.

A national Trafalgar Group poll that was taken entirely after the indictment found that Trump’s support had skyrocketed.

The Saint Anselm College poll also gauged a hypothetical Democrat primary race. Just 34 percent of respondents who plan to vote in a Democrat primary want to see Biden as the nominee. His transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, comes in second place with 18 percent of support. Another 14 percent of respondents back former first lady Michelle Obama, and 11 percent support Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Govs. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) are tied at four percent, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson hold two percent of support, while just one percent of respondents would like to see twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton win the nomination. Seven percent of those surveyed would rather have another candidate.

Saint Anselm surveyed 1,300 registered voters in New Hampshire. The overall margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.