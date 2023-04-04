Florida Democrat Chair Nikki Fried Arrested at Pro-Abortion Protest

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried was among those arrested Monday night following a pro-abortion protest outside the state capitol.

Several activists, including Fried — who attempted to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis last year — as well as Democrat Senate minority leader Lauren Book, were arrested Monday night after participating in a Florida Planned Parenthood Action protest. The activists were protesting the pro-life abortion legislation pursued by Republicans in the state House and Senate. More specifically, the protest coincided with the state Senate passing the six-week heartbeat abortion measure, which prohibits abortion at six weeks — the time a baby’s heartbeat is detectable.

The measure cleared its final hurdle in the Senate’s Fiscal Policy Committee last week, opening the door for the full Senate vote. Under the bill, abortion is prohibited after six weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions, which includes preserving the life of the mother, a fatal fetal abnormality in a pregnancy that has not entered the third trimester, rape, or incest.

“Any person who willfully performs, or actively participates in, a termination of pregnancy in violation of the requirements of this section or s. 390.01112 commits a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 231 775.083, or s. 775.084,” the legislation reads in part. Fried is among those who abhors the pro-life efforts. According to police, protesters were arrested for refusing to leave the premises after normal operating hours ended. The protesters can be heard shouting “shame” at officers:

BREAKING: Florida Democratic Party Chair @NikkiFried was arrested in Tallahassee for defending a woman’s right to choose. Florida Democrats will not back down in our defense of abortion rights. Our Chair made that clear tonight. Join us the fight here: https://t.co/j8Sro8zpHe pic.twitter.com/eYbFs9sxGz — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) April 4, 2023

Fried shared an image of her being escorted by an officer wearing a shirt that says, “JUST F**K!NG VOTE.”

“We protest to honor the sacrifice of all the women who came before us, and all the women who are coming after us,” she claimed, asserting that women’s rights are under attack:

We protest to honor the sacrifice of all the women who came before us, and all the women who are coming after us. Women’s rights are human rights.

And human rights must be inalienable. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 4, 2023

“Florida is on a roll today… banning abortions & signing permitless concealed carry into law,” Book, who was also arrested, stated on Monday.

“Guns are now less regulated than women’s bodies — and it’s easier to get a gun than to receive health care,” she continued:

Florida is on a roll today… banning abortions & signing permitless concealed carry into law. Guns are now less regulated than women’s bodies — and it’s easier to get a gun than to receive health care. — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) April 3, 2023

“With @FlaDems Chairman @NikkiFried being much more valuable to the @FloridaGOP’s efforts by traveling the state & turning off voters vs. being behind bars & doing no political harm to the Democrats, I may have to instruct our GOP staff to bailout Fried ASAP,” Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler joked:

With @FlaDems Chairman @NikkiFried being much more valuable to the @FloridaGOP’s efforts by traveling the state & turning off voters vs. being behind bars & doing no political harm to the Democrats, I may have to instruct our GOP staff to bailout Fried ASAP. pic.twitter.com/dypi8iPoV1 — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) April 4, 2023

1. Stunts are all the @FlaDems got. 2. Clearly no respect for law enforcement or the rule of law. This one will end as well as their fabricated ‘Don’t Say Gay’ campaign from last year. Conservatives win. Democrats lose. People continue to flock to Florida. https://t.co/kJu5HL6EJ9 — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) April 4, 2023

According to reports, protesters were arrested for trespassing, as they were only permitted to gather on the property during normal operating hours and refused to leave when asked repeatedly: