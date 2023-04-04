The arrest of former President Donald Trump serves as an “unprecedented and chilling chapter in the Left’s weaponization of the justice system,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said on Tuesday.

“The shameful arrest of President Trump is an unprecedented and chilling chapter in the Left’s weaponization of the justice system against their leading political opponent,” Stefanik said in an emailed statement on the same day Trump headed to the courthouse.

“This dangerous and illegal overreach by a radical DA has completely backfired for the corrupt Far Left Democrats who would rather desperately tear apart the fabric of our country than face President Trump at the ballot box,” she continued, asserting that the American people “know this is politically charged and that President Trump will defeat these charges in court and turn the tables on the Far Left Democrats by exposing their corruption and abuse of power.”

“President Trump continues to skyrocket in the polls, and just like with the Russia hoax and both sham impeachments, President Trump will defeat this latest witch-hunt, defeat Joe Biden, and will be sworn in as President of the United States of America in January 2025,” she added.

The statement comes as Trump is at the Manhattan courthouse, pleading not guilty to 34 charges.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” Trump stated on Truth Social on Tuesday:

