Just a handful of press photographers will be allowed to take pictures in the New York courtroom where former President Donald Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Video news cameras have been specifically banned from providing live coverage of proceedings.

Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan rejected pleas for extended coverage by multiple media outlets — including the New York Times, CNN, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post — ahead of Trump’s first court appearance after they declared “this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance.”

New York Judge Juan Merchan denied the request late Monday night. He did note the historical significance of the proceeding in his ruling:

That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention. The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.

Merchan said while the media’s request was understandable, the news organizations’ interests in providing the broadest possible access to the proceedings must be weighed against “competing interests.”

His ruling came after Trump’s legal team argued against having cameras in the court room, saying a “circus-like” atmosphere would result, as Breitbart News reported.

Watch as “Trump Force One” Lands in NYC for His Arraignment

Five still photographers will be allowed in the courtroom for several minutes before being sent away under the ruling. They will provide pool coverage to other outlets.

The decision also banned electronic devices in the main or overflow courtrooms for reporters “so that they may e-mail, text and live-Tweet during the proceedings.”

Trump is expected to deliver remarks after the arraignment later on Tuesday night.