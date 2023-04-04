White House: Joe Biden Will Watch News of Trump’s Arrest 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that President Joe Biden will watch former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on the news.

“This is not something that is a focus for him,” Jean-Pierre noted. “Of course, this is playing out on many of the networks here on a daily basis for hours and hours, so he will catch parts of the news.”

Pierre added that Biden did not have prior knowledge of Thursday’s indictment. “When we first learned about the indictment, the president was not given a heads up,” she claimed. “He was briefed by his chief of staff and he learned about this just like all of you.”

“I’m just not going to comment on the ongoing case,” she said.

Jean-Pierre was also questioned about whether Biden was worried about himself being indicted in the future. She refused to reply:

Peter Doocy: Is Biden worried that somewhere down the line a local DA might prosecute him? @PressSec: "I'm not going to comment" Doocy: Why don't you have more to say? KJP: "It's an ongoing case…" — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 4, 2023

During the press conference, Trump entered police custody around 1:30 p.m. Eastern in the Manhattan Courthouse where he surrendered to authorities before the upcoming arraignment.

Before arriving at the courthouse, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Trump left Trump Tower around 1:15 p.m. to surrender downtown at the courthouse. The media captured Trump walking to the motorcade that proceeded to escort the former president to the arraignment.

Biden has refused to speak with reporters about the indictment on Friday before flying to Mississippi, saying, “I have no comment on Trump.” WATCH: Trump Waves to Media, Departs Trump Tower to Turn Himself into Manhattan Court: Lausky Liu via Storyful