REPORT: Police Say No Arrests Made After Transgender Mob Assaulted Swimming Star Riley Gaines

No arrests were made Thursday night after a transgender mob assaulted former NCAA women’s swimming star Riley Gaines after she delivered a speech at San Francisco State University, in which she discussed saving women’s sports and highlighted her personal experience competing against biological male athlete Lia Thomas.

Authorities responded Thursday after Gaines was “ambushed” and “hit by a man wearing a dress” after delivering her speech at SFSU. Video shows the transgender mob shouting as authorities usher the former NCAA swimmer away from the danger.

One activist could be heard manically screaming, “Trans rights are human rights!” amid the chaos, and Gaines’ husband said his wife told him she was “hit multiple times by a guy in a dress.”

A Violent Mob of TRANS Activists chase & attack Women’s Swimming Star @Riley_Gaines_ and force her to take shelter in a locked room. Riley was at San Francisco State University for a speech on Protecting Women in Sports. She was also punched repeatedly by a man in a dress.… pic.twitter.com/krPqLUD5O2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 7, 2023

Gaines also took to social media and affirmed that she was “ambushed and physically hit twice by a man.”

“This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces,” she wrote. “Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.”

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Despite this, both the SFSU and the police department told TMZ Sports that no arrests were made following the alleged assault, describing the situation as a “disruption.”

“The disruption occurred after the conclusion of the event, which made it necessary for UPD officers to move the event speaker from the room to a different, safe location,” SFSU officials said.

Gaines’ agent Eli Bremer told Fox News her goal has been to “educate her peers about her experience and what the impact of the growing number of biological males in women’s sports will do to the integrity of Title IX.”

“Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors,” he continued, adding that it is simply “stunning” that it is “acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights” in 2023.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner — an Olympian — is among those who have offered support to Gaines on social media.