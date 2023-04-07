Former NCAA women’s swimming star Riley Gaines was reportedly “ambushed” and “hit by a man wearing a dress” at San Francisco State University on Thursday after giving a speech about saving women’s sports during a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute event on the campus. Gaines’ agent said, “Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors.”

Gaines shared a video on social media, which showed her being rushed out of the venue by police officers and ushered into another room at San Francisco State while radical left-wing activists repeatedly screamed “Trans rights are human rights!”

Louis Barker, Gaines’ husband, added that he spoke with her while she was barricaded in the room for nearly three hours.

“She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad,” he said. “It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.”

“Riley Gaines spoke at San Francisco State University to share her personal story of competing against a biological male athlete, Lia Thomas, at the Women’s NCAA Swimming Championships last year,” Gaines’ agent Eli Bremer told Fox News.

“In the past year, her goal in speaking at universities has been to educate her peers about her experience and what the impact of the growing number of biological males in women’s sports will do to the integrity of Title IX,” Bremer continued.

“Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors,” he added. “It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights.”

Gaines’ agent went on to say that “this will not stop Riley from boldly educating people of the dangers of biological males in women’s sports. She will continue to speak the truth against the radical left that no longer understands the difference between men and women.”

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Additional footage shows radical transgender activists crowding around the room Gaines was barricaded into, shouting at authorities who were guarding the door.

Protesters yell at SFPD as more policemen join the guards guarding the room where Riley Gaines has taken shelter at 8:47 p.m. pic.twitter.com/h8NvQwQmMq — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) April 7, 2023

If you ever feel frozen by trauma or fear, remember this image I’ve clipped: a young woman, @Riley_Gaines_, in a ponytail, baby blue sweatshirt + shorts faces the mob, squares her shoulders + turns her camera on the mob. You too can do it.

Thank you @GGXnews. pic.twitter.com/zvd4IxcC2e — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 7, 2023

Another video shows transgender activists appearing to hold Gaines hostage in the barricaded room, demanding that she pay the members of the mob $10 each in order to be allowed to go home.

“Tell her to pay us, and then she can go, $10 each,” one individual can be heard saying.

Transgender activists holding @Riley_Gaines_ hostage demanded money in exchange for her safe passage off of the San Francisco State University.

pic.twitter.com/4APxWLdVvO — @amuse (@amuse) April 7, 2023

Another video shows a left-wing activist confronting members of a Turning Point USA chapter outside.

Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer, is also known for publicly objecting to swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, participating in women’s sports.

