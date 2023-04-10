Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) makes his first campaign stop in the 2024 cycle to one of the most competitive “toss-up” congressional districts in New Mexico, currently occupied by a Democrat, in an effort to try and expand the Republican majority.

McCarthy’s first stop in the 2024 cycle, where he plans to try and expand his majority in the House, is New Mexico’s Second Congressional District to support candidate Yvette Herrell (R). The congressional seat is currently occupied by Democrat Rep. Gabe Vasquez (NM), who ousted incumbent Herrell in 2022 by less than 1,400 votes.

The Cook Political Report still rates the congressional district as a “toss-up,” meaning the seat has the potential to be won by a Republican.

McCarthy is endorsing Herrell’s campaign during his trip and plans to rally support for her to retake her former congressional seat.

The Speaker appears to have the backing from the rest of his leadership team — Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) — who also plan to endorse Herrell, according to a press release.

“Yvette Herrell is a fearless conservative leader — and New Mexico needs her back in Congress,” McCarthy said in a statement. “During her time in Washington, Yvette always put her constituents first: working hard to deliver results for New Mexico families and standing up for fiscal responsibility, free markets, and constitutional rights.”

“Yvette has my full endorsement and I look forward to serving with her again next Congress,” the Speaker added.

McCarthy plans to contribute $10,000 to Herrell‘s campaign and hold an event that he is headlining and is expected to raise over $100,000.

