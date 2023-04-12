Poll: Americans Most Worried About Inflation, the Economy

Americans are growing more concerned about inflation, the economy, and drug use, a recent Gallup survey found.

The survey listed a series of issues, including inflation, crime and violence, drug use, Social Security, race relations, illegal immigration, and more.

Overall, 61 percent said they are worried about inflation “a great deal” — topping the list. That reflects a two point increase from the 59 percent who said the same last year.

The economy comes in second place, as 60 percent said they are worried “a great deal.” That also reflects a two point increase from last year’s data.

Notably, Americans were far less concerned with the state of the economy during former President Trump’s four years in office. In 2017, when Trump assumed office, 46 percent said they were worried “a great deal” about the economy. That figure dropped to 34 percent in 2018 and 33 percent in both 2019 and 2020. The figure jumped to 49 percent in 2021 and has continued to rise over President Biden’s presidency, increasing to 58 percent in 2022 and 60 percent this year.

There has been a five point increase in those who are worried about the availability and affordability of healthcare, jumping from 49 percent in 2022 to 54 percent in 2023. Fifty-four percent said they are concerned about crime and violence, and 52 percent are concerned about federal spending and the budget deficit.

However, drug use remains one of the biggest issues on the rise, as it has an eight point increase over the last year. In 2022, 38 percent were concerned. That percentage now stands at 46 percent.

Per Gallup:

Americans are more concerned about drug use (46% worry a great deal) than they have been over the past three years, though they are far less worried than they were in 2001, when 58% were. Concern about drug use had fallen a total of nine percentage points between 2019 and 2022, before increasing back to near-2019 levels this year. The increase is perhaps tied to higher rates of opioid drug overdose, particularly among teens, many tied to the drug fentanyl.

Meanwhile, Americans are feeing less concerned about the availability and affordability of energy (-six percent), the quality of the environment (-5 percent), race relations (-3 percent), and the possibility of a future terrorist attack in the U.S. (-2 percent) since last year.

The survey was taken March 1-23, 2023, among 1,009 adults and has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Meanwhile, a March survey conducted by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found Biden’s approval sinking to 38 percent — a seven percent drop since February.

