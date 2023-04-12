Surveillance footage from a Blue Ash, Ohio, Target appears to show the moment a loss prevention officer punched a woman in the face after she reportedly started an altercation while demanding “reparations.”

Thirty-seven-year-old Karen Ivery compared herself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks after accosting a Target manager, ultimately leading to a loss prevention officer allegedly punching her in the face.

“This is my Rosa Parks moment,” Ivery reportedly told officers after the October 2022 incident at a Target store.

According to the police report, Ivery asked the Target cashier to speak with the manager about “reparations” while she was trying to pay for her $1,000 grocery bill. Once the manager arrived, Ivery continued her demands for reparations before becoming upset and “aggressively” walking toward the manager.

“Ivery kept berating her about reparations and her privileged life” while walking toward the manager, the police report explained.

Next, 28-year-old loss prevention officer Zach Cotter arrived on the scene to try and diffuse the situation. Cotter reportedly asked Ivery to calm down and leave, but she then screamed at him and followed him into his office.

After Cotter unsuccessfully tried to shut the office door on Ivery, she made her way in, leading Cotter to punch Ivery directly in the face.

Officers arrived on the scene, reviewed security footage from the incident, determined Ivery was the “aggressor,” and then arrested her.

“Ivery was confrontational with officers on the scene and didn’t want to explain her actions,” the police report added.

In an apparent video of the incident, Ivery can be heard telling officers she wanted to speak with the manager “so we could have a larger conversation about how money works, and how the provision works, and how it’s been working in our community in a very wrong way.”

Ivery was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one day in jail at the Hamilton County Justice Center, and paid a $110 fine, according to reports.

