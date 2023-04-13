President Joe Biden had a confused exchange with a boy in Ireland this week when he responded to a question about achieving success.

Addressing a crowd of children in a meet and greet, a boy asked the president “what is the top step to success” and Biden seemed to have no idea what he was talking about and made some random mention of the coronavirus.

“What’s the top step to success?” the boy asked.

“What’s the top what?” the president responded.

“Step — steps — step to success,” the boy shot back.

“Oh, well, making sure that we don’t all have COVID. What — why — what are we talking about here?” the president said.

Just then, the president’s son, Hunter Biden, stepped up to rephrase the questions as the “key to success,” which the president appeared to understand. In fairness to the president, he had a fairly reasonable answer.

Oh, what’s the key to success? You know what I found out is the key to success is? And I’m not sure I’m the best guy to explain it; these guys can tell you. The key to success is whenever you disagree with someone, it’s okay to question their judgment — whether they’re right or wrong — but it’s never okay to question their motive. If you question their motive, then you never get to be able to agree. For example, if you say to somebody, “The reason why you don’t agree with me is because you are stupid, you are bad, you are — you just don’t like the people I like.” Instead of saying I just didn’t — just tell you why, I disagree with you because of the following things. Because once you question somebody’s motive — why they’re doing something — because you don’t know. In fact, what happens after that, you can never get an agreement, get together.

US President Joe Biden was asked ‘what is the key to success?’ while speaking with the children of embassy staff at Dublin Airport | Follow more updates: https://t.co/CQJyxIPzTK pic.twitter.com/XaN4pGRaEF — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 12, 2023

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021 after a four-year run at The Daily Wire. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on Tubi or rented at VIMEO On Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms as well as on Truth Social @paulboisbreitbart.