Sen. Bill Hagerty Endorses Donald Trump for 2024

Former President Donald Trump received a key endorsement Sunday from Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who hailed him for standing against China and securing the southern border.

“It is my honor to give my whole-hearted endorsement to Donald J. Trump to be the next President of the United States. I was honored to previously serve in his Administration,” tweeted Hagerty on Sunday.

“Under President Trump, our border was secure, our nation was energy independent, & we witnessed a Blue-Collar Boom that lifted up American workers of all backgrounds,” he added.

Hagerty further praised the former president for his stance on China as well as his support for a stronger military.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we engaged with strength, & we encouraged our allies to stand strong with President Trump stood up against Communist China, brought an end to Obama’s failed approach of ‘leading from behind,’ and revived our military and law enforcement as they witnessed support from their Commander-in-Chief that had been lacking—and has now gone missing again after two years of Joe Biden’s presidency,” tweeted Hagerty.

“The mandate for a strong America has never been clearer, and I look forward to working again with President Trump to help our great nation find its way back from the precipice to the exceptional role we can and must play as a nation,” he concluded.

Bill Hagerty has been stridently supportive of the former president’s agenda and has opposed the Biden administration at every turn. Last year, he referred to the Inflation Reduction Act as the “Income Reduction Act.”

“The Biden administration seems to be more than happy to create and precipitate more and more inflation,” he told Fox News. “We’re also going to have something happen that is the last thing you do when you enter a recession. And you’ve seen Joe Manchin say this in the past; you’ve seen Chuck Schumer say this in the past — the last thing you do is raise taxes as you go into a recession.”

“What they want to do is increase the tax burden on manufacturers. That will have the impact of reducing capital investment. That means economic growth slows or reverses; that means fewer jobs — again, the last thing you do as you enter into a recession,” he added.

Hagerty’s endorsement of the former president also comes at a key time because he delivered the keynote speech at a major Republican donor event in Nashville, Tennessee. It also comes after the former president delivered a lauded speech at the NRA convention in Indianapolis last Friday where he declared himself the “most pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president you’ve ever had in the White House.”

“I was proud to be the most pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president you’ve ever had in the White House,” Trump told the audience. “And with your support in 2024, I will be your loyal friend and fearless champion once again as the 47th president of the United States.”

