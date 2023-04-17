Ron Klain Down 15 Pounds Since Leaving White House for Cushy Law Job

Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s former chief of staff, has lost 15 pounds since leaving his White House position for a cushy law job in the private sector.

Klain, known for seeking the spotlight as Biden’s right-hand man, recently left the White House after Republicans gained subpoena power in the House.

On Monday, O’Melveny announced that Klain rejoined the law firm as a partner. He had previously worked with O’Melveny from 1999 to 2004.

“I’m on the ‘no more White House Mess cheeseburgers’ diet,” he told Axios about his new lifestyle that includes weight loss and more sleep. White House jobs are known to be notoriously hectic.

Kain will head the Strategic Counseling and Crisis Management Practice department.

“In that role, he will advise C-suite executives and boards of directors across industries—including technology, healthcare, infrastructure, transportation, private equity, and finance—on their most pressing legal and business concerns at a time of ever-increasing geopolitical and reputational risk,” the firm’s announcement said.

“Klain will also handle important pro bono matters and help recruit lawyers to the firm.”

According to Legal 500, O’Melveny’s client list includes Aetna/CVS, BlackRock, American Airlines, Google, NBCUniversal, Walt Disney Company, Harvard University, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Goldman Sachs & Company, Exxon Mobile, DC Council, Fannie Mae, and Fox Group, among many others.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.