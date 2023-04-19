Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called out Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for having “a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy” that “everyone knows” about during a hearing on Wednesday with President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief.

Following Swalwell’s turn to speak at the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, Greene stated, “That was quite entertaining from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy–and everyone knows it.”

Greene was referring to the California Democrat’s ties to a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, which Breitbart News exclusively reported in July 2021.

At the time, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported that the U.S. intelligence community had a classified report that included intimate details of the nature of the relationship between Swalwell and Fang Fang, including sexual acts the two had allegedly engaged in together.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) tried to intervene by cutting off Greene and “moved to take her words down,” meaning her statement would be taken out of the official committee record, in addition to having her remaining time rescinded, which would prohibit her from speaking the rest of her time.

The congressman was asked by the Republican committee chair, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), to specifically state what he wanted removed from the record. Goldman then said that he was referring to the “accusations of an affair with a Chinese spy.”

“Those are engaging in personalities and they should — those words should be taken down and the gentlelady should not be able to speak anymore in this hearing,” Goldman added.

Eventually, the chair asked Greene if she would like to retract her statement, to which she said, “No, I will not,” and the chair ruled that the congresswoman’s statement was “not going to be stricken from the record.”

Unhappy with the chairman’s decision, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who also sits on the committee, claimed he was “appalled” and asked to appeal the chair’s ruling not to have Greene’s statement stricken from the record.

The committee eventually tabled the motion to strike Greene’s words calling out Swalwell’s “sexual relationship with a Chinese spy” from the record, meaning the ruling by the chair will stay.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.