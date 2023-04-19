Voters support cutting federal spending before raising the debt ceiling, according to an American Action Network (AAN) poll of voters in 87 battleground congressional districts.

AAN, a nonprofit advocacy group close to House Republican leadership, commissioned the poll in the 87 battleground congressional districts, where President Joe Biden only won by an average of five points in 2020, to measure the public’s stance on the upcoming debt ceiling battle.

Ultimately, it was found that Americans overwhelmingly support cutting federal spending before raising the debt ceiling and overwhelmingly support the proposed savings by the Republicans for raising the limit.

WATCH: Jeffries Won’t Say He’ll Agree to Any Debt Limit Conditions, Even Clawing back Unspent COVID Money:

When the respondents were asked, 50 percent opposed — including a majority of independents — increasing the debt ceiling without cutting government spending, while only 37 percent supported it.

Additionally, 53 percent of the respondents — including a majority of independents — agreed with the Republican position that it would be “irresponsible” to race the debt ceiling without enacting spending cuts to get the rising debt under control and ass policies to help the economy.

NEW: AAN poll shows Americans overwhelmingly support Speaker McCarthy and Congressional Republicans' debt ceiling positions & proposed savings in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. Check out the results: https://t.co/D5FGo56ihO pic.twitter.com/xBSYZCkKCE — American Action Network (@AAN) April 18, 2023

On the other hand, only 39 percent agreed with the Democrat position that “the debt ceiling should be raised to ensure the United States does not default on its debt obligations.”

Furthermore, the majority of respondents (52 percent to 36 percent) believe that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is trying to negotiate the debt ceiling in good faith with Biden, while a majority (51 percent to 40 percent) also think that “if the debt ceiling is not raised and the United States defaults on its debt, causing a national economic crisis, President Biden and Democrats in Congress will be to blame.”

The overwhelming support of battleground voters also supports the proposed saving plans by Republicans:

Seventy-seven percent support reclaiming unspent COVID relief funds that have been sitting for two years.

Seventy-four percent support enacting reform to help lower utility bills and the cost of gas.

Sixty-seven percent support securing the border to stop fentanyl and illegal immigrants coming into the country.

Sixty-two percent support strengthening work requirements for those who receive government benefits and supporting any dependents, like children.

Fifty-three percent support reducing non-defense government spending to pre-inflationary levels and limiting future spending.

The AAN commissioned poll was conducted by American Viewpoint from April 5 to 11, with 750 likely voter respondents across 87 battleground Congressional districts. There was a 3.6 margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.