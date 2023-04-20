Republicans pledged to investigate Wednesday’s bombshell allegations that two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department are working to block charges against Hunter Biden for tax violations despite recommendations.

“This is absolutely something that Chairman Jordan will look at,” a House Judiciary Committee spokesperson told Breitbart News.

Hunter is under investigation by the DOJ for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws. For months, Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss has been weighing if there is sufficient evidence for the grand jury to indict him.

According to the whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Lytle, his client wishes to speak with congressional investigators to corroborate his claims of political interference in the probe, which he has reported to the Justice Department’s top watchdog, according to multiple reports.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), the co-author of the 2020 Senate report on the Biden family, told Breitbart News that he believes the whistleblower’s information will be of great interest to the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees.

“It sounds like the whistleblower wants to present his information on a nonpartisan fashion. I have no doubt House committees will cooperate and be eager to hear his testimony,” he told Breitbart News.

“I hope Senator Wyden and the Senate Finance Committee will be equally committed to hearing the truth,” he added about the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“The allegations are just one more example that under President Biden we absolutely have a two tiered system of Justice. One that treats the well-connected (like his son), with kid gloves, the other that aggressively pursues his political opponents,” Johnson explained. “This is not how a nation governed by the rule of law operates.”

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Breitbart News he has been wondering why the DOJ has not charged Hunter in the tax probe. The grand jury appears to have convened as far back as May 2019, a confidential subpoena served to JPMorgan Chase bank reveals.

“It’s deeply concerning that the Biden Administration may be obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for tax violations,” Comer told Breitbart News.

“We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been,” he continued. “Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing any consequences.”

“The House Oversight Committee will work to hold accountable anyone in the Biden Administration who may be covering up this criminal activity,” he said.

According to the IRS agent’s attorney, the whistleblower specifically alleges that two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department have declined to seek an indictment of Hunter for tax violations — despite investigators’ blessing and prosecutors’ desires in the DOJ tax division.