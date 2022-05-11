Hunter Biden is trying to settle the Justice Department’s probe into potential tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss has been weighing for months whether there is sufficient evidence to indict Hunter. But time is running short. The probe is wrapping up after years of investigation. Hunter is hoping to settle the investigation without criminal or civil charges, the Times outlined :

The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and international work appears to be coming to a head. Justice Department prosecutors have met in recent weeks to discuss whether to move forward with the case. In the coming months, the department is expected to make a final decision about whether to bring criminal or civil charges, or to reach some sort of settlement that could include a significant fine. […]

The allies prefer that the president’s son continue to keep a low profile and follow exactly what his primary defense lawyer, Chris Clark, tells him to do. They want Hunter Biden to do whatever he can to settle the matter with the Justice Department if prosecutors decide they want to charge him, according to the person familiar with their thinking.

David Weiss, the 20-year federal prosecutor, will have to weigh if there is enough evidence to seek a federal grand jury indictment against Hunter in an investigation that may end up including other members of the Biden family, such as Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, and potentially the president himself.

Working with his family, including his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, the probe into Hunter may include his business dealings with Ukrainian Energy company Burisma Holdings and a Chinese energy conglomerate.

The investigation could ensnare Joe Biden. Though Biden Snr. and his team have consistently deflected and denied at least nine times that he had knowledge of his family’s corrupt business dealings, evidence shows Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business dealings at least 11 times.

Most Americans believe the Bidens’ corrupt business practices are worrisome, according to a Harris poll. Fifty-eight percent believe Joe Biden has indeed played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter has sold “influence and access” to Joe Biden. The poll also shows 67 percent believe Joe Biden should be impeached if he “secretly participated and facilitated” in the family’s business.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.