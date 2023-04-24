Lawyers for Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s child out of wedlock, petitioned an Arkansas court Friday to jail Hunter until he hands over financial records in an ongoing paternity case, documents filed with the Independence County court show.

Hunter, who is trying to reduce his child support payments, has not readily provided Roberts with the financial records her lawyers have requested. The court previously ruled that Hunter’s financial records, once conveyed, will remain under seal and out of public view.

“This court should incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders and answers discovery,” Roberts’ lawyer wrote to compel discovery.

Hunter’s financial records are relevant to Roberts because Hunter has requested the court reduce his monthly child support payments. Hunter has argued his income has decreased in recent months, so therefore he should pay less money to the mother of his child.

But conveying the financial documents could reveal to Roberts’ legal team sensitive information about Hunter’s financial position, including any income from art sales and information about a 10 percent stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund Hunter cofounded with Chinese private equity executive Jonathan Li.

In 2021, Hunter’s lawyer claimed he divested his ten percent interest in the fund. The business license for Hunter’s company — founded in Washington, DC — which apparently holds a ten percent stake in BHR Partners, Skaneateles LLC, was revoked upon dissolution in September 2021, many months after Joe Biden assumed office.

D.C. records show Hunter as the sole governor of Skaneateles LLC. Chinese records show Skaneateles still owns ten percent of BHR Partner, according to Chinese public records from Baidu.

It is unknown who purchased the ten percent stake or where Hunter’s ten percent share was transferred.

The request to jail the president’s son comes as some have speculated that Hunter could be living with President Joe Biden at the White House to perhaps avoid being served with legal papers in his child support court case.

“Roberts’ legal maneuvers in Arkansas lend weight to the rumor in Washington, DC, that Hunter has been living at the White House,” the New York Post’s Miranda Devine reported Sunday. “Surrounded by his father’s Secret Service detail and protected by his own agents, it is difficult for a process server to get to him.”

“Numerous sightings over the past six months lend credence to the idea, with Hunter and his family spotted trailing his father and the first lady onto Marine One for weekends away to Delaware or Camp David, or for longer vacations at the borrowed homes of billionaires,” she added.

