Skaneateles, a company Hunter Biden founded with a ten percent stake in BHR Partners, may still hold a ten percent interest in the company despite claims to the contrary, according to Chinese business records.

Hunter Biden “no longer holds any interest, directly or indirectly in either BHR or Skaneateles,” Hunter’s lawyer Chris Clark claimed in November to the New York Times.

But Chinese business records contradict Clark’s claim. “Chinese site Qixin says the latest filing comes from BHR itself and that it was filed last month,” the Washington Examiner reported. “The 2021 annual report by BHR has an ‘announcement date’ of June 20. Skaneateles is still listed as a ‘shareholder’ with a 10% stake.”

China’s business registry may not have been changed to reflect Hunter’s vacated interest. But with Hunter’s global profile as the United States president’s son, the omission seems unlikely.

It should be noted that Hunter’s representative has also refused to say who bought the stake in the company and for what price.

Hunter’s possible part ownership of BHR Partners is relevant because BHR Partners is the same company linked to Chinese oil interests to which the Biden administration reportedly sold 950,000 barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve earlier this month.

Hunter Biden and BHR Partners also had “significant” deals, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, regarding Chinese battery manufacturer CATL, according to data from Hunter’s laptop.

Before July, Hunter was not the only Biden with a connection to BHR Partners. In 2017, Joe Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for a child of Hunter’s Chinese business partner, Jonathan Li, with whom Joe Biden met in China. Li is CEO of BHR. Joe Biden and Li first reportedly met in 2013 when Hunter Biden flew to China with his father aboard Air Force Two.

Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times that the president has had no part in the family business. Yet, Joe Biden has been involved in the family business at least 13 times over nine years.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.