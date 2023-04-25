Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a representative of the U.S. government, cheered the “deplatforming” of conservative media figure Tucker Carlson, saying that “deplatforming works” and “is important.”

“Deplatforming works, and it is important and there you go. Good things can happen,” she said in a video on her Instagram account, after news broke that Tucker Carlson was out at Fox News.

She also claimed Tucker was responsible for death threats to her office and “plenty of people across the country,” saying:

Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. What I will say though, is well, I’m very glad that the person that is arguably responsible for the some of the largest driving some of the most amounts of death threats and violence threats not just to my office, but to plenty of people across the country.

She did express concern that he would eventually find a new platform, comparing him to an evil Marvel villain.

“I also kind of feel like I’m like waiting for the cutscene at the end of a Marvel movie after all the credits have rolled, and then you see like the villains like hand reemerge out to grip over like the end of a building or something,” she said.

AOC on Tucker “Deplatforming works and it is important.” The Democrat Party is the Party of Censorship pic.twitter.com/jIOdwE1Bua — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 25, 2023

On the day before Tucker’s departure Ocasio-Cortez called for restrictions on Fox News, accusing it of inciting violence, as previously reported by Breitbart News.

She told MSNBC:

I believe that when it comes to broadcast television, like Fox News, these are subjected to, to federal law, federal regulation in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn’t. And when you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence, very clearly incitement of violence, and that is the line but I think we have to be willing to contend with.

.@AOC: "When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence." pic.twitter.com/qjnnDQrtqj — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 23, 2023

As Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak has noted, Congress legislating restrictions on freedom of speech could be a violation of the Constitution: “The First Amendment reads (emphasis added): ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.'”

