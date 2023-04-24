AOC Takes Victory Lap as Tucker Leaves Fox After She Accuses Him of Inciting Violence

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did a victory lap on Twitter on Monday after news broke that Tucker Carlson was leaving the Fox News Channel — a day after Ocasio-Cortez accused him of “incitement of violence.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the news with a single word: “Wow.”

But then she retweeted a clip of her Sunday interview with former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki in which she made her claim of incitement.

As Breitbart News reported last weekend, Ocasio-Cortez told Psaki (who appeared to agree) that she wants to pass laws to restrict what Carlson — and journalists in general — can say, which would be a violation of the First Amendment. She said: “We have very real issues with what is permissible on air. We saw that with January 6, and we saw that in the lead-up to January 6. How we navigate questions, not just of freedom of speech but also accountability for incitement of violence, this is the line that we have to really explore through law.”

The First Amendment reads (emphasis added): “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

