Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley released an advertisement hammering President Joe Biden on Monday hours after he announced his reelection campaign.

In the advertisement, titled “Biden Is a Failure” which Haley’s campaign exclusively shared with Breitbart News ahead of its release, the candidate zones in on the shortcomings of Biden’s presidency.

“He’s not working to secure the border. He’s not trying to make us energy independent. He’s not doing anything to make the world more safe,” Haley says in a Fox News clip included at the top of the ad.

The video then highlights the “botched Afghanistan withdrawal” in the late summer of 2021, which resulted in the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers.

“That was the day that America became weak. That was the day the world became less safe,” Haley said in another clip included in the footage.

Another portion of the ad focuses on the “wide-open southern border” which saw migrant apprehensions jump 25 percent to 161,000 in March alone, as Breitbart News reported.

Haley has zoned in on the border crisis in recent weeks, calling for the end of Biden’s “catch-and-release” policy in favor of a “catch-and-deport” policy. She has also advocated for E-verify requirements at the national level and cutting taxpayer-funded handouts to illegal immigrants.

“Is this who you’re going to put back up for president next year, because you’re basically telling America, ‘Make sure you live with this illegal immigration problem, because this president’s not doing anything to change it,'” Haley says in a portion of the ad, which was a video from her southern border trip earlier this month.

The advertisement also focuses on “sky-high inflation” and “foreign relations” under the Biden administration.

“These are Americans who are just trying to make ends meet,” Haley says of those affected by inflation. “These are Americans who are spending $6,000 more this year than they were last year. These are Americans going into credit card debt because of things that he has done.”