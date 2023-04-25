Gavin Newsom Endorses Biden 2024: ‘Looking Forward to Another 4 Years’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection bid, casting doubt on the prospect of his own potential 2024 presidential run.

“Our democracy is under attack. Our freedom is being stripped away. It’s time to step up—and there’s no one better to lead that fight than President Biden,” Newsom announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Looking forward to another 4 years of his leadership. Let’s show up big today,” he added, urging individuals to donate to the Democrat cause. “Every dollar counts.”

Newsom followed up, noting they raised $100,000 within a few hours.

“Let’s see if we can double it and show up BIG for POTUS. There’s too much on the line to not have the back of President @JoeBiden,” he said:

In just a few hours we've raised $100,000. This team is amazing. Let's see if we can double it and show up BIG for POTUS. There's too much on the line to not have the back of President @JoeBiden. https://t.co/xNHCc1gaGm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 25, 2023

Newsom’s endorsement essentially ends the rumors of a Newsom 2024 presidential bid. According to TheWrap, an individual described as someone “close to Newsom” told the outlet that the California governor is setting aside his political aspirations to support Biden this round.

Biden, 80, formally announced his presidential bid on Tuesday.