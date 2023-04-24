Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for being worse than “the five worst presidents in American history” combined as Biden prepares to officially launch his 2024 reelection campaign.

During a Monday White House event, Biden told reporters he would inform the American public “real soon” about his reelection plans.

“I told you I’m planning on running. I’ll let you know real soon,” Biden said. His remarks came amid speculation that Biden could announce his reelection effort as soon as this week.

In a scathing statement, Trump attacked Biden for his track record on the economy and foreign policy, among other things.

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years,” Trump said. “Not even close.”

“Thanks to Joe Biden’s socialist spending calamity, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century,” Trump added. “Banks are failing. Our currency is crashing and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years.”

Trump noted that “the price of gasoline just hit a 5-month high,” and criticized Biden for surrendering America’s energy independence.

On immigration, Trump attacked Biden for releasing “millions of illegal aliens” into American communities and said they are “coming in from mental institutions and prisons.”

“We are like a dumping ground. Our cities have been overrun with homelessness, drug addicts, and violent criminals, who are being released from jail in mass with no retribution whatsoever, while law enforcement is weaponized against law-abiding conservatives or Republicans, or people they just don’t like,” Trump added.

“Our children are being indoctrinated and mutilated by left-wing freaks and zealots,” Trump said. “The senior ranks of our military have gone completely woke, and our military is suffering greatly.”

Trump criticized Biden for humiliating America on the world stage and leading America to the brink of World War III.

Trump said:

Russia is teaming up with China. Iran is days away from a nuclear bomb—not even thinkable. Ukraine has been devastated by an invasion that would never, ever have happened if I was president—and Joe Biden has led us to the very brink of World War III. They say Trump was right about everything. Well, I’m not predicting World War III, but I will say this: we’re very close and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons.

Trump also called Biden “the most corrupt president in American history.”

“With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection,” Trump said.

Trump pledged to compare their records if they face off in a presidential debate, which would be “Radical Democrats’ worst nightmare because there’s never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much.”

“There has never been a greater contrast between two successive administrations in all of American history. Ours being greatness, and theirs being failure,” Trump said.

“With your support in the election, we will defeat Joe Biden in 2024. We will rescue our economy. We will crush inflation. We will stop the invasion on our southern border. We will restore our Nation’s dignity. And we will prevent World War III from happening,” Trump concluded. “Together, we will all Make America Great Again! Thank you.”

