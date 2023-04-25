House Committee on Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday issued a final letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding all documents and information related to Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s role within the Biden Administration.

Since 2021, Republicans have questioned what duties and responsibilities Kerry actually holds.

On three separate occasions, Comer has requested Blinken provide transparency about Kerry’s role, but those requests have been ignored. Blinken’s failure to provide the requested information has caused Comer to threaten a subpoena.

Blinken and Kerry have had a long working relationship. Blinken was deputy secretary of state under Secretary of State Kerry during the Obama administration. During those years, Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz, was a business associate of Hunter Biden’s. Heinz partnered with Hunter Biden in a Chinese investment firm, BHR Partners. Heinz allegedly parted ways with Hunter Biden after the president’s son took the position on Burisma’s board.

Joe Biden and Kerry have also had a long relationship in Washington, DC. Joe Biden and Kerry served in the Senate together for two decades. Kerry was the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Joe Biden became vice president.

In 2020, Biden named Kerry as his climate envoy, a position of Cabinet rank that comes with access to both the State Department and the White House, where he is a part of the National Security Council.

“As we previously wrote, Envoy Kerry is engaging in activities that skirt congressional authority, threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy, and could undermine our economic health,” Comer wrote to Blinken.

“Yet, Envoy Kerry and his office are refusing to be transparent about their activities, spending, and staffing with the Committee—and the American people,” Comer added.

Comer demanded Blinken produce the following:

All documents and communications regarding elements of the FY21, FY22, and FY23 budgets of the SPEC [Special Presidential Envoy for Climate], including those discussed off the record; A list of all individuals present at any discussions where elements of the FY21, FY22, and FY23 budgets of the SPEC were discussed, whether on or off the record; A full list, including names, titles, and salaries of all individuals currently and previously employed by the office of the SPEC, as well as all ethics and financial disclosures of those individuals; All documents and communications between any individual or individuals within the office of the SPEC and any third party, including but not limited to any environmental advocacy group or foreign government official; and All documents and communications regarding domestic and international travel of the SPEC.

“If the Department refuses to produce documents and information on this matter, the Committee will have to consider other means, including compulsory process,” Comer added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.