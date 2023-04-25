Republicans Worry Hunter Biden Living at White House to Evade Legal Papers

Republicans on Monday raised concerns Hunter Biden may be living at the White House to evade being served legal papers in his child support case.

The president’s son, who is trying to reduce his child support payments, has not readily provided the mother of his child in Arkansas with the financial records her lawyers requested during discovery.

On Sunday, some media personalities speculated Hunter might be living at the White House with Secret Service protection to avoid being served legal papers in the case.

“The address of the White House is well-known,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Breitbart News. “They have plenty of staff to deliver any legal papers that need to be served on Hunter.”

“If they don’t, it should be considered obstruction of justice,” he said.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) told Breitbart News if the speculation is true, it would not surprise him due to the Biden “family’s corruption and attempts to silence any opposition to their power.”

“If Hunter was living at the White House to evade legal papers from a stripper he got pregnant, it wouldn’t surprise me or most of America,” he said. “This president has destroyed much of our country in two years time.”

“This situation is just another unsurprising footnote in what will be looked upon with unbelief by those who did not live in these times,” he added.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also alerted her Twitter following on Monday to Hunter’s potential tactic.

“Hunter Biden may be living at the White House right now to evade legal paperwork brought forth by a lawsuit against him,” she said. “You can’t make this up.”

The alarm comes after the New York Post’s Miranda Devine reported “legal maneuvers” from Hunter Biden’s paternity battle suggest his frequency at the White House could be serving a purpose.

“Roberts’ legal maneuvers in Arkansas lend weight to the rumor in Washington, DC, that Hunter has been living at the White House,” Devine wrote. “Surrounded by his father’s Secret Service detail and protected by his own agents, it is difficult for a process server to get to him.”

“Numerous sightings over the past six months lend credence to the idea, with Hunter and his family spotted trailing his father and the first lady onto Marine One for weekends away to Delaware or Camp David, or for longer vacations at the borrowed homes of billionaires,” she added.

On Friday, lawyers for Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s child out of wedlock, petitioned an Arkansas court to jail Hunter until he hands over financial records in an ongoing paternity case.

“This court should incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders and answers discovery,” Roberts’ lawyer wrote to compel discovery.

The court previously ruled that Hunter Biden’s financial records, once conveyed, will remain under seal and out of public view.

If conveyed, the financial documents could reveal to Roberts’ legal team sensitive information about Hunter Biden’s business transactions, including art sales and details about a 10 percent stake in BHR Partners. In 2021, Hunter’s lawyer claimed he divested his ten percent interest in the fund.

It is unknown who purchased the ten percent stake or where Hunter Biden’s ten percent share was transferred.

