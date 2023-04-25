The latest Morning Consult poll shows that former President Donald Trump is more electable against President Joe Biden than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by a large margin.

Among 794 potential Republican primary voters who said they plan to participate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary (or caucus) in their state, Trump was judged more electable against Biden by 29 points.

A majority (54 percent) of the respondents said that Trump has a better chance of defeating Biden in the 2024 presidential election if they face each other in November 2024. Comparatively, only 25 percent said DeSantis was more electable against the president.

There was also another 12 percent who favored another percon, and eight percent said they did not know or had no opinion. The respondents were given a list of 11 declared or potential GOP candidates and asked who had the best chance of winning against Biden in the next election.

Unlike Trump, who has already announced he was running for office, DeSantis has yet to make an official announcement on if he is going to run, though many expect him to. Part of the potential reason to wait is Florida’s resign-to-run rule that would require DeSantis to step down in order to run for president. But reports have indicated that the Republican leadership in the state Senate is looking to revise the bill.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted from April 20 to 23, with 794 potential Republican primary voters as respondents. There is a four percent margin of error.

On the other hand, Biden announced his reelection plans Tuesday via video format on social media.

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak noted, Biden’s launch video failed to name a single achievement in his first term or what he has planned for a second term if he is reelected. Instead, Biden’s video talked about abortion (“personal freedom”) and “MAGA extremists,” who the president said must be defeated in what he calls the “battle for the soul of our nation.”

