Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will run for re-election and seek office again in 2024 with Vice President Kamala Harris using the opportunity to confirm she will be at his side.

Harris released a statement setting out her objectives while calling the 2024 presidential election a “pivotal moment in our history.”

Her aspirations to run again are contrary to what the vast majority of voters feel about her contributions up to now, with critics seeing her as stumbling eagerly from one disappointment to the next.

“For two years we have made transformational investments to build a nation in which everyone can be safe and healthy, find a good job, and retire with dignity,” she said, before defying Biden’s call for unity and turning on her Republican opponents.

She excoriated GOP members as “extremists” and accused party candidates of wanting to take the country “backward” while taking to social media to applaud herself and Biden for their efforts.

As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it. That’s why @JoeBiden and I are running for reelection. pic.twitter.com/W7YA0HZfm0 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 25, 2023

The vice president further said in her GOP attack:

In response, extremists have intensified attacks on basic, foundational freedoms and rights. For example, they want to take away a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. They attack the sacred right to vote and attempt to silence the voice of the people. And they try to block common-sense reforms to save lives and keep Americans safe from gun violence.

Harris added: “The Republicans running for President want to take our country backward. We will not let that happen.”

“Just like we did in 2020, we must come together to fight for our democracy, continue to make progress, and make sure all Americans can get ahead and thrive. Joe and I look forward to finishing the job, winning this battle for the soul of the nation, and serving the American people for four more years in the White House,” she concluded.