State Employees’ Association/SEIU Local 1984 released a statement on Tuesday saying the labor union will not automatically endorse President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and is calling for a “competitive” 2024 Democrat presidential primary.

“We want to make it clear that we are not endorsing Joe Biden for re-election in the upcoming presidential race at this time,” the labor union wrote. “We have come to the conclusion that our members and New Hampshire voters deserve a competitive Democratic Primary.”

The group recognized Biden’s decades of public service and commitment to public policy but still noted that his “record and actions” during his first term so far “do not merit an automatic re-endorsement.”

“We eagerly await his return to the Granite State to continue the conversation about his labor priorities, and our door is always open to President Biden,” the group added. The statement acknowledged that it would support someone who will “champion” a higher minimum wage and legislation to protect workers’ rights to unionize, among other things.

“As an organization committed to the voters in the state of New Hampshire, we believe that we have a responsibility to stand up for what we believe in, especially when it comes to our endorsement,” the statement continued. “We recognize that our decision may not be shared by all of our members and supporters, but we hope that they will understand that we are acting in the best interests of our union, our community and our country.”

On Tuesday, at 80 years of age, Biden announced his plans to run for reelection via video format on social media. At the end of a second term, he would be 86.

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak noted, Biden’s launch video failed to name a single achievement in his first term or what he has planned in a second term if he is reelected. Instead, the video talked about abortion (“personal freedom”) and “MAGA extremists,” who the president said must be defeated in what he called the “battle for the soul of our nation.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.