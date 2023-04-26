MS-13 Gang Member, Released from Prison, Charged with Killing Uber Eats Driver in ‘Demonic’ Murder

An MS-13 Gang member, recently released from prison on parole, is now charged with murdering an Uber Eats driver in a case that police call “demonic” in Holiday, Florida.

Oscar Solis, a 30-year-old MS-13 Gang member, was arrested on April 24 for allegedly murdering and dismembering 59-year-old Randall Cooke, a husband and stepfather, on April 19, as he was delivering food to the gang member’s home in his final delivery for the night.

“This person, you always say the word ‘evil,’ but this is demonic. This individual, what he did was demonic,” Paso County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “… this person killed him for no reason and took him away from his family.”

According to the Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Cooke was texting with his wife, Kathy, whom he married in 2020, on the night of his murder. Cooke had one final Uber Eats delivery to make, a job he got to support his wife and stepdaughters’ dreams of living oceanside.

Police said security camera footage shows Cooke making the delivery at Solis’s residence before the camera shuts off. From there, police believe Solis yanked Cooke inside the home, murdered him, dismembered his body, and then stuffed his remains in trash bags, which he later took out to garbage cans with another suspect.

Cooke’s blood and wedding ring were found inside Solis’s residence, and police discovered his remains in the trash bags a couple of days after the alleged murder.

“He was always just so happy and just trying to have fun and laugh, all the time,” Cooke’s stepdaughter Melany Dzoba told local media, while his other stepdaughter said Cooke and her mother “shared so many amazing memories together.”

Police said Solis had been recently released on parole, in January, from prison in Indiana and then moved to Holiday, Florida, and failed to register as a convicted felon — a violation of his parole.

Solis has a lengthy criminal record that includes stabbing a fellow prison inmate multiple times, aggravated battery, multiple burglary convictions, drug offenses, resisting law enforcement, and assaulting prison staff.

“Indiana released him, and he came down to Florida,” Nocco said. “They released him on parole. Unfortunately, now we have a hardworking guy, a loving husband who is no longer with us because this violent individual killed him.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Cooke’s wife and stepdaughters.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.