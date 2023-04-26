Barely 24-hours after President Joe Biden announced he will seek a return to the White House in 2024 a Democratic PAC is reportedly ready to launch a massive digital advertising blitz across six battleground states beginning Wednesday.

Politico nominates Priorities USA as driving the advertising saturation campaign which will seek to remind voters of the president’s record on a host of issues.

Biden has already flagged he will directly attack Republican supporters in his campaign, as Breitbart News reported.

WATCH: Biden Attacks “MAGA Extremists” as His 2024 Announcement Lists No Accomplishments

An overall investment target of $75 million for the 2024 presidential cycle — $5 million more than its 2020 target – has also been listed by the outlet.

The group will use the money to reach voters in key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Politico notes.

Online advertising is reportedly the preferred target but the super PAC will also reportedly direct funds toward training Democratic organizers on digital campaign skills, its fellowship program and also its voting rights push.

Danielle Butterfield, the group’s executive director, told Politico:

It is essential to remind voters of what’s at stake in 2024, and to do so online. Issues such as abortion access, protecting our climate, curbing gun control, making health care more affordable and making our economy work for every American will be the centerpieces of this campaign.

Founded in 2011, Priorities USA is among the Democratic Party’s largest political action committees, according to Politico.