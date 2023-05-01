Glenn Youngkin Announces He Will Not Run for President in 2024

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) ended speculation about a potential presidential run in 2024 when he confirmed on Monday that he would not seek the nation’s highest office.

“No,” Youngkin told Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerard Baker when asked if he would be “dusting off” his signature fleece vest he became known for during his successful gubernatorial campaign.

Instead, Youngkin plans to focus on the state he was elected to lead during the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election.

“On November 2nd, Virginians made a different choice. It was a choice to restore parents’ rights because parents matter. It was a choice to lift the burdens on small businesses and to bring back more jobs. It was a choice for common sense,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin’s remarks came during a Milken Institute “Governing America” event at the Reagan Library.

“I’m going to be working in Virginia this year,” Youngkin added.

“And so our House and Senate are up for full reelection this year. We have a House that’s controlled by Republicans and a Senate that’s controlled by Democrats,” the governor continued. “I want to hold our House, and I’d like to flip our Senate. And I think we’re doing a really good job in Virginia, and I think this is a chance to bring that to voters.”

Youngkin was often considered a presidential contender until recently when two of his top outside consultants joined a super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Youngkin joins former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the list of Republicans who have confirmed they are not running for president in the upcoming election cycle.

The current declared field of candidates includes front-runner former President Donald Trump along with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Along with DeSantis, the list of potential candidates includes prominent Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, and Sen. Tim Scott (SC), among others.

