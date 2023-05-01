Tim Scott to Reveal Decision on Presidential Run May 22

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will reportedly reveal his decision on a 2024 presidential run come May 22.

Speaking to a room of packed supporters on Sunday, Scott said he will be making a “major announcement soon.”

“It is time to make the final step,” Scott said.

“We will have a major announcement,” Scott added.

As noted by the Associated Press, the senator last month created an exploratory committee, which would allow “him to raise money for polling and travel related to making a determination on the race. ”

“In a video announcing that effort, Scott positioned himself as the antidote to the ‘radical left,’ with a self-made success story as the son of a single mother who overcame poverty, and bemoaned Democratic leaders as needlessly dividing the country by fostering a ‘culture of grievance,'” noted the outlet.

Scott recalled how the radical left referred to him as a “prop” or “token” when he opposed the liberal agenda.

“When I fought back against their liberal agenda, they called me a prop. A token. Because I disrupt their narrative,” Scott said in the video. “I threaten their control.”

Should Tim Scott ultimately decide to run, he will undoubtedly face an uphill climb to overcome former President Donald Trump’s commanding lead over the GOP challengers. As Breitbart News reported last week, the former president holds a 62 percent lead in the primary.

“Former President Donald Trump has surged to 62 percent support in April among Republican primary voters, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has crashed to 16 percent, Emerson College polling trends show,” said the report. “Since January, Trump has gained 20 points over DeSantis, when the former president held 55 percent of GOP support, with DeSantis at 29 percent support, a 26-point spread.”

“In February, Trump gained four points over DeSantis for a 30-point advantage. Trump’s support remained constant with 55 percent support, while DeSantis’s dropped four points to 25 percent,” it added. “In April, Trump surged 16 points from February over DeSantis to a 46-point advantage. Trump’s support increased by seven points to 62 percent, while DeSantis’s plunged nine points to 16 percent.”

