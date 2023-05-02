Florida Democrats have lost over 117,000 voters since Election Day 2022, Republican Party of Florida chairman Christian Ziegler stated over the weekend.

Ziegler dropped the figure in response to an individual on social media who asked him to run for national GOP chair. According to the Florida GOP chairman, the Democrat Party has lost 117,357 voters since November 2022, with more work to be done:

Unfortunately, even though the Democrat Party has lost 117,357 Democrats since Election Day (Nov 2022), there are still wayyy too many Demoncrats in Florida. So, still more work to be done here in Florida! https://t.co/itzV3QMnpn — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) April 30, 2023

That figure comes as Florida gradually continues to shift from a purple state to a red state. The latest data from the Florida Division of Elections, last updated March 31, 2023, found Florida Republicans leading with 5,309,005 voters compared to the Democrats’ 4,854,087 — a difference of 454,918 voters:

That figure is significant, as Republicans were far from that reality less than two years ago. In fact, Republicans did not overtake Democrats in terms of voter registration until November 2021.

“When I got elected governor, we had 280,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at the time before announcing that Republicans overtook Democrats in terms of voter registration for the first time in history. That figure has only continued to grow since that initial announcement.

Florida will have over 300,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats in the state during the November 2022 midterm elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced over the weekend. https://t.co/8Ek1P47PKf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 17, 2022

That reality for Florida Democrats coincides with red counties flipping blue. Miami-Dade, for instance, went red for both Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the last election, and the Republican Party of Florida recently celebrated flipping Liberty County from blue to red.

“Another county has flipped from Blue to Red thanks to Florida’s strong Conservative Pro-Freedom leadership and our voter registration efforts across the state. We’re just getting started!” the Florida GOP announced earlier this month:

Another county has flipped from Blue to Red thanks to Florida's strong Conservative Pro-Freedom leadership and our voter registration efforts across the state. We're just getting started! 🐘 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8LUbSSDKlE — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) April 25, 2023

Ziegler outlined his strategy for solidifying Florida as a red state during a March appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, emphasizing the importance of get-out-the-vote efforts and involvement in local races throughout the Sunshine State.

“We’re going to expand, and we’re going to go after these local races,” he said, putting a focus 0n councilmen and school board races.

“He [DeSantis] put out a list of 14 school board members that need to be removed, that need to be defeated this cycle that are up for election. And these are people that voted for mass shutdowns, you know, some of the indoctrination, and we now have our lists,” Ziegler said.

“They’re seeing what their kids are being taught — some of the sexual content being pushed on them…They’re pissed, and these parents are getting involved. They may even be registered Democrats, but they are turning out and voting Republican, and [it] happened last cycle. We’re gonna make sure it happens even more this cycle by going after those levels and making sure we elect conservatives, but we also mobilize everyone that are passionate about those issues. That’s how you become a strong red state. And that’s exactly what we’re gonna do here in Florida,” he continued, highlighting another stunning statistic.

“Look, he [DeSantis won by 30,000 votes in 2018]. Only 30,000 out of millions of votes cast and since he took office, there’s been a million net new people that have moved here and registered to vote. Out of that million about 500,000…have registered as Republican. Only 17,000 have registered as Democrat which is, like, insane. So we’re seeing independents surging in our state because they’re leaving the Democrat Party [and] becoming Republicans or independents,” he added.