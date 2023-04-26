Florida Flips Another County from Blue to Red

Florida flipped another county from blue to red, the Republican Party of Florida announced on Tuesday.

“Another county has flipped from Blue to Red thanks to Florida’s strong Conservative Pro-Freedom leadership and our voter registration efforts across the state. We’re just getting started!” the Florida GOP wrote on social media, highlighting Liberty County:

“BOOM! Another day, another Florida County has flipped from Democrat >> to >> Republican,” Republican Party of Florida chairman Christian Ziegler wrote in celebration.

“This time it’s Liberty County! The great migration away from the Democrat Party continues!” he added:

Indeed, this is a trend that has continued over the past year, as Republicans continue to outpace Democrats in terms of voter registration in the Sunshine State. They first surpassed Democrats in November 2021, as announced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the time.

“When I got elected governor, we had 280,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at the time, announcing that for the “first time in the history of Florida, we’ve now overtaken Democrats.”

“There are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats,” he said.

That figure has only continued to increase since then. The latest update, provided March 31, 2023, showed Republicans leading Democrats by well over 450,000 registered voters in the Sunshine State:

“Indeed, data from the Florida Division of Elections, last updated March 31, 2023, shows Republicans with 5,309,005 registered voters and Democrats behind with 4,854,087. Those with no party affiliation stand at 4,049,356,” Breitbart News reported earlier this month.

The growing advantage for Republicans in Florida follows the midterm elections, which saw leftist school board members defeated and traditionally blue Miami-Dade going red for both DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Notably, DeSantis defeated former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by 1.5 million votes– a massive shift from his narrow victory over Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018.

The Florida GOP has also celebrated victories in Duval County in recent weeks, including a Republican councilman flip, following Ziegler’s commitment to getting involved in local races across the state.

“We’re going to expand and we’re going to go after these local races,” Ziegler said during a March appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, emphasizing the importance of getting involved at the school board level, the county commission level, and city commission level.

“Look, he won by 30,000 votes [in 2018]. Only 30,000 out of millions of votes cast and since he took office, there’s been a million net new people that have moved here and registered to vote,” Ziegler said of DeSantis.

“Out of that million about 500,000 … have registered as Republican. Only 17,000 have registered as Democrat which is, like, insane. So we’re seeing independents surging in our state because they’re leaving the Democrat Party [and] becoming Republicans or independents,” he added.

