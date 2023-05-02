Kevin McCarthy: ‘We Will Continue to Support’ Aid to Ukraine

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Monday in Israel that “we will continue to support” Ukraine with military and economic aid.

In Israel, on his first trip as Speaker, McCarthy enthusiastically came out in support of Ukraine.

A Russian news agency reporter asked if the United States would cut aid to Ukraine.

In response, the Speaker said, “I vote for aid for Ukraine, I support aid for Ukraine. I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine, I do not support your killing of the children either.”

“You should pull out and I don’t think it’s right. We will continue to support. And I think the rest of the world sees it just as it is,” he continued.

In mid-October, approaching the 2022 midterm elections, McCarthy warned that Republicans would not write a “blank check” to Ukraine. This reflected many House Republicans’ increasing weariness with providing Ukraine with seemingly endless economic and military aid in Ukraine’s conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it. … It’s not a free blank check,” the California Republican said.

America has provided more than $113 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine.

It remains unclear in what legislative capacity McCarthy would seek to provide Ukraine more aid, as Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ralph Norman (R-SC), two members of the House Rules Committee, told Breitbart News that they would use their influence at the Rules Committee to strip Ukraine aid funding from any must-pass bill such as an omnibus, a continuing resolution, or a debt ceiling bill.