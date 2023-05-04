Brennan, Clapper to Testify Before Weaponization Committee on Hunter Biden Laptop Letter

Two former top intelligence officials will testify this month before the House Judiciary Committee’s weaponization of the federal government panel about the statement they signed in 2020 discrediting the bombshell story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper will appear before the panel in behind-closed-door interviews on May 11 and May 17, respectively, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Breitbart News.

Brennan and Clapper were two of the most well-known signatories on the infamous statement that 51 former intelligence officials issued in October 2020, weeks ahead of the last presidential election. The statement cast doubt on a New York Post story about then-candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Post’s story, written by now-Breitbart News Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris, revealed damning information about the Biden family’s business dealings based on information found on an abandoned laptop of Hunter’s that the Post had obtained.

The story had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” Brennan, Clapper, and 49 others wrote at the time, while acknowledging they had no evidence to support the false notion.

Revelations of the pair’s forthcoming testimonies come after another signatory of the statement, former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell, testified last month to the panel that now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken had prompted Morell and others to author the statement.

Blinken at the time was serving as a paid senior adviser to the Biden presidential campaign, and Biden later relied on the misleading statement in a presidential debate as a way to dismiss the Post’s story.

Biden said during the October 22 debate:

Look, there are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this, [President Trump’s] accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said this — this has all the characteristics — four — five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani.

The testimonies will occur in the form of behind-closed-door transcribed interviews, which both the panel’s Republican and Democrat members are able to attend.

In addition to the interviews with Brennan, Clapper, and a number of others, the Judiciary Committee will question Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, on May 12.